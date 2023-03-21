Volunteer opportunity for teens to help healthcare residents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence are inviting the youth to make a difference in Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana.
Teens from 12 to 18 can volunteer to help Providence Healthcare residents attend the Earth Day Festival. That's on April 22 from 9 to 2 in the afternoon.
Organizers say volunteering is a great opportunity for teens to share their talents for a good cause.
Summer volunteer opportunities will also be available in May and June.
You can register online here or contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or email at jluna@spsmw.org.