 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Volunteer opportunity for teens to help healthcare residents

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence are inviting the youth to make a difference in Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana.

Teens from 12 to 18 can volunteer to help Providence Healthcare residents attend the Earth Day Festival. That's on April 22 from 9 to 2 in the afternoon.

Organizers say volunteering is a great opportunity for teens to share their talents for a good cause.

Summer volunteer opportunities will also be available in May and June.

You can register online here or contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or email at jluna@spsmw.org.

Recommended for you