Volunteer opportunities with the Sisters of Providence

  • Updated
NEWS 10

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind. (WTHI)  - If you are a Wabash Valley teenager looking for a chance to help out in your community, take a look at this unique opportunity. 

The Sisters of Providence are welcoming 12-18 year-olds to volunteer with them next month.

The goal is to make a difference with the Sisters and Providence Health Care Residents. This includes helping the residents with things like Bingo, exercising, baking, and more.

This will be on Saturday, November 19 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Volunteers will meet at the Providence Spirituality Conference Center at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

To register, visit TeenVolunteer.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.

There will be additional volunteering opportunities in the future as well.

