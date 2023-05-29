Voice Indiana receives national recognition

The Indiana Department of Health is recognizing members of VOICE Indiana, who were honored as 2023 Group Youth Advocates of the Year by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids for their advocacy efforts in the fight for a tobacco-free future.
The teens were celebrated on May 18 at the 2023 Youth Advocates of the Year Awards Gala in Washington, D.C.
VOICE Indiana is a statewide youth empowerment organization, focused on engaging, educating and empowering teens to celebrate a tobacco-free lifestyle.
The youth ambassadors who represented VOICE at the Catalysts for Change ceremony include Nelli McLeod from Terre Haute North Vigo High School.