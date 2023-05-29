 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Voice Indiana receives national recognition

The Indiana Department of Health is recognizing members of VOICE Indiana, who were honored as 2023 Group Youth Advocates of the Year by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids for their advocacy efforts in the fight for a tobacco-free future.

The teens were celebrated on May 18 at the 2023 Youth Advocates of the Year Awards Gala in Washington, D.C.

VOICE Indiana is a statewide youth empowerment organization, focused on engaging, educating and empowering teens to celebrate a tobacco-free lifestyle.

The youth ambassadors who represented VOICE at the Catalysts for Change ceremony include Nelli McLeod from Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

