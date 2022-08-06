Vivid Smiles throws back to school bash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the season of going back to school, and one local business is helping families do it in style!
Vivid Smiles in Terre Haute threw a back-to-school bash on Saturday!
Fourteen different vendors set up booths with items to help prepare kids for classes. Three hundred kids braved the heat to enjoy their last weekend of summer.
The first 200 visitors got backpacks full of school supplies!
Organizers say this event helps introduce families to resources in the community.
"So many of these vendors out here are able to give them the resources to help give them a library card, or maybe a phone with Cricket Wireless, or a Once Upon a Child gift card," Community Relations Coordinator Judi Taylor said.
The Hamilton Center was there as well providing free mental health screenings for the kids.