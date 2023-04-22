 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Visitors learn more about caring for the Earth at the Earth Day Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today is Earth Day! There was one festival that offered different attractions focused around caring for the planet we live on.

The Sisters of Providence and White Violet Center For Eco-Justice brought back the Earth Day Festival at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods after a 3 year hiatus. Visitors could take part in workshops, education displays, and even pet some animals that mother nature houses.

Some visitors say that this was a great way to get out of the house and to learn more about caring for the world.

"I think it's good for the kids to be able to see the things that are made from the earth. It helps get them off the internet, off the electronics," said Erin Richey, festival visitor.

Visitors were able to learn more about food insecurity, recycling, and even more about animal ecosystems.

