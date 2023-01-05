Visitors at Good Samaritan Hospital now required to complete sign-in registration

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTH) - Those accompanying or visiting patients at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will be greeted by a new sign-in kiosk.
These kiosks are located at all five entrances, including the emergency room.
From checking the temperature of visitors to allowing hospital staff to know who is in the hospital, these kiosks provide an additional level of security for both patients and staff.
"Our patients come here because they’re ill and they need to get better said" Infection Prevention Coordinator, Laura, McBee.
"We want to help them get better and protect them from the other outside sources as much as we can."
Visitor sign-in is required and takes less than a minute to do.
The contactless kiosk uses facial recognition technology to snap a picture and take your temperature if that asks a few simple questions that can be answered by a simple head nod.
McBee says only visitors will have to use the kiosk.
A patient will still be registered like normal.