Visitor's and Tourism Bureau prepares for move into new building in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For decades, the Vincennes Sun-Commercial operated out of the building at the corner of Main and Seventh street. But last year, they relocated, leaving the building vacant. The Vincennes/Knox County Visitor's Tourism Bureau, or VTB for short, will now occupy the space.
Just before the pandemic, News 10 walked you through the old building with VTB director Shyla Beam. There's just a small waiting area for folks visiting.
There's no public bathroom and only a small room for meetings. The current building is small enough it could fit in the largest room at the new building.
Folks visiting downtown will now have the VTB to visit. There will be a lobby that nearly quadruples the current lobby. There's plenty of room for meeting space, and yes, there's a public restroom. Beam says they also hope to put together a museum to help spark interest in the city's historic sites.
Beam explains, "It's great for us. People can walk; they can park here and walk. We down, we're close to the restaurants and a little bit closer to the historical attractions as well. So we think this will be a great location for us."