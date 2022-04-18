 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Vigo, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Knox,
Daviess, Martin and Lawrence Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Clouds are expected to clear overnight
allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 30s by sunrise.
Elevated winds may keep frost from forming in some areas. Best
chance for frost formation will be in valleys and wind sheltered
areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Visiting restrictions being updated for Union Health

Union Hospital in Terre Haute (photo courtesy of Union Health)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local hospitals are updating their visitor restrictions due to the lack of significant changes in COVID-19 case numbers.

Effective Tuesday, April 19, visitation is being changed for Union Hospital Terre Haute and Union Hospital Clinton.

Visitation will remain limited to two visitors per patient at any time. However, designated visitors are no longer required at the locations.

The visitation age will also be lowered to 14 and older in all areas.

Visiting hours will still be 8 A.M. until 8 P.M.

