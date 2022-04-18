Visiting restrictions being updated for Union Health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local hospitals are updating their visitor restrictions due to the lack of significant changes in COVID-19 case numbers.
Effective Tuesday, April 19, visitation is being changed for Union Hospital Terre Haute and Union Hospital Clinton.
Visitation will remain limited to two visitors per patient at any time. However, designated visitors are no longer required at the locations.
The visitation age will also be lowered to 14 and older in all areas.
Visiting hours will still be 8 A.M. until 8 P.M.