Vision experts urge parents to include an eye exam on their back-to-school checklist

(WTHI) - With the back-to-school season around the corner, it's time to take an important look at your child's eye health.
One out of four American children have a vision disorder going undiagnosed and untreated, according to the American Optometric Association.
News 10 spoke with the Association's President, Dr. Ronald Benner, to learn more about kid's eye health.
He explained untreated vision problems can lead to academic, social, and emotional distress.
Another challenge kids face is screen time at school and home; Dr. Benner says some kids look at screens up to nine hours a day.
He says too much time in front of the screen can cause near-sightedness, coordination issues, and an array of other concerns.
While kids do get vision screenings at school, Dr. Benner says it's not a substitute for eye exams with an optometrist.
"And unfortunately, children aren't always aware of how to tell somebody, let alone if there's a problem in their visual system. So getting them into a doctor of optometry for that in-person eye exam can greatly help them succeed," said Dr. Ronald Benner.
If you want to learn more about vision health, go to the American Optometric Association here.