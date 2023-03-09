Vintage Runway Market set to return to Terre Haute Regional Airport

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 70 vendors will be lined up at the Terre Haute Regional Airport next month.
They'll all be gathered for the return of the Vintage Runway Market.
It's a way for local vendors and small businesses to meet thousands of customers at a time.
Food trucks, mobile boutiques, and more vendors will be on the runway and in the hangars at the airport.
The host of the market says it's a great way to support local businesses.
"You're helping families that are trying to just support each other, and you're helping support a business," Angie Burrus said.
It is happening on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here.