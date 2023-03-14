Vincennes woman charged, accused of leading police on a two-county chase

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is facing charges after they allegedly led police on a two-county chase.
It happened Monday just before 6 P.M.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office says it started with a chase in Gibson County.
Police there were chasing the driver of Chevy Equinox, they later identified as 55-year-old Michelle Williams of Vincennes.
Williams was wanted for shoplifting and battery on a worker at Walmart in Princeton.
After the chase entered Knox County, deputies there got involved.
Police tried to use stop sticks on 41 near Airport Road but failed.
The chase continued until police said Williams crashed on South Hood Road, near the Cannonball Bridge.
Williams allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and crashed into a Princeton police car.
Soon after, police said they were able to take Williams into custody.
Williams was arrested and faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with bodily injury, resisting law enforcement with an automobile, reckless driving, criminal mischief and criminal recklessness.