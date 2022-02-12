 Skip to main content
Vincennes University to hold summer STEM academy

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- A local university is looking to encourage the next generation of stem workers.

Vincennes University is launching a series of free summer STEM academies. The academies will be for junior high and high school students. Students will engage in project-based activities from different fields, like film-making, welding, and nursing.

Academies will be held on both the Vincennes and Jasper campuses.

The first academy begins on June 21st.

To register at the Vincennes campus, click here.

For Jasper campus, click here.

