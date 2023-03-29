Vincennes University students win first place for electric skateboard design

VINCENNES, Ind, (WTHI) - Jackson Roberts, Luke Shirmer, and Nate Conrad took their hobby and what they learned in their Precision Machining Technology program at Vincennes University and created an electric skateboard.
The idea came after Roberts and Shirmer's professor instructed them to create something on their own.
Once professor Jonathan Vennard saw what the students were creating, he suggested they enter their skateboard into the 2022 Mastercam Wildest Parts Competition.
"You can go forward, backward, and brake with a remote," said Conrad.
"No, you do not need to push with your foot."
Despite feeling some pressure and anxiety about the competition, the kids were super excited.
The skateboard was submitted to judges in Connecticut at the end of last year.
The group finally found out they won first place, beating students in Tawain.
"It was cool to compete in a competition on a global scale," said Conrad.
"I've never done anything like that before. Just being at the top was a great feeling."
Professor Vennard was also excited to hear they won.
"I knew that an electric skateboard was going to be a project that was hard to beat if they were able to pull it off, and they did just that."
Both Conrad and Shirmer said they all enjoyed working on the project together.
"I think this was a really cool process. We got to work as a team, which is something we will be doing once we work in the industry," said Shirmer.
The skateboard is currently in the process of being shipped back to Vincennes.
Once the skateboard returns, the trio plans to make some upgrades and take it for a ride.