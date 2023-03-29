Vincennes University students win first place for electric skateboard design

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring at
Edwardsport on the White River and is expected downriver from there,
and is also expected to develop at Mount Carmel on the Wabash.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Wednesday. On the Wabash, near Terre Haute, on the White, near
Edwardsport, and along the East Fork White, near Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last well into next week in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain going into the weekend will likely extend
flooding further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ was
20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling and remain
below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 19.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday evening and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vincennes University students win first place for electric skateboard design

  • Updated
  • 0

Electric Skateboard- 5pm

VINCENNES, Ind, (WTHI) - Jackson Roberts, Luke Shirmer, and Nate Conrad took their hobby and what they learned in their Precision Machining Technology program at Vincennes University and created an electric skateboard.

The idea came after Roberts and Shirmer's professor instructed them to create something on their own.

Once professor Jonathan Vennard saw what the students were creating, he suggested they enter their skateboard into the 2022 Mastercam Wildest Parts Competition.

"You can go forward, backward, and brake with a remote," said Conrad.

"No, you do not need to push with your foot."

Despite feeling some pressure and anxiety about the competition, the kids were super excited.

Electric Skateboard - 6pm

The skateboard was submitted to judges in Connecticut at the end of last year.

The group finally found out they won first place, beating students in Tawain.

"It was cool to compete in a competition on a global scale," said Conrad.

"I've never done anything like that before. Just being at the top was a great feeling."

Professor Vennard was also excited to hear they won.

"I knew that an electric skateboard was going to be a project that was hard to beat if they were able to pull it off, and they did just that."

Both Conrad and Shirmer said they all enjoyed working on the project together.

"I think this was a really cool process. We got to work as a team, which is something we will be doing once we work in the industry," said Shirmer.

The skateboard is currently in the process of being shipped back to Vincennes.

Once the skateboard returns, the trio plans to make some upgrades and take it for a ride.

