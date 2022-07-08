Vincennes University Receives Grant for Upward Bound Program

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes University Upward Bound program was recently funded $2.25 million to serve populations of first-generation and income-eligible high school students interested in pursuing a college education.
The program, which helps students at 12 area high schools in southwest Indiana, was awarded the grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
"This grant will help potential first-generation college students advance their education at a two-year or four-year college," VU Upward Bound Director Lisa Spivey said. “Navigating the college preparation process can be a daunting task, and Upward Bound activities can make this a much smoother process for students."
The funding will students in the Upward Bound program with academic advising, financial literacy, assistance with financial aid applications, cultural activities, SAT/ACT preparation, assistance with college applications, career planning, and tutoring programs.
In addition, Upward Bound students have the opportunity to participate in a six-week residential summer program that gives them a chance to experience life on a college campus.
Upward Bound also offers a variety of other enrichment and cultural programs during the school year.
If you're interested in joining the Upward Bound Program at Vincennes University, you can click here.