Vincennes University Professor to create Story Walk at Kimmel Park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - This spring, a popular children's book will be coming to life at Kimmel Park in Vincennes.
Vincennes University Education Professor Lisa Miller and her students will soon begin working on a story walk.
The story walk will help promote reading and encourage students to get outside!
“With the help of Knox County Community Foundation and their four thousand dollar grant, we’re going to be able to bring the story of Mossy by Jan Brett to life" said Miller.
The book was selected because of it's artwork and it's message about wildlife.
A walking route will be set up and the book will be on display page by page.
As kids go through the walk, there will be questions for parents to ask kids to help build their literacy skills.
There will also be several hands on activities such as crafts and games for kids to enjoy.
At the end of the story walk, kids will be given a book to take home.
Miller and her education students plan to start working on creating the story walk this winter and will open it to the public this spring.
If you are interested in helping Miller and her students bring the story to life, you can email her by clicking here.