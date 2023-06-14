Vincennes University partners with Jet Access to educate and train next generation of pilots

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The aviation program at Vincennes University will now offer even more resources for students to expand their knowledge and skills and be ready to build a career.
Vincennes University has partnered with Jet Access.
Students enrolled in the JA-VU Professional Pilot Program will receive general education courses at Vincennes University and flight courses with Jet Access.
"We only take about 30 percent of the number of students that apply to our flight program," said Vincennes University Aviation Director Mike Gehrich.
This partnership will increase the number of instructors and aircraft used to teach students.
That means more students can join in the program.
"By partnering with Jet Access, students in that program will have the same abilities and opportunities that our internal students have in terms of financial aid and those kinds of things," said Gehrich.
That's not the only benefit for students.
"You'd be hard-pressed not to know that there is a massive shortage in aviation for both pilots and mechanics," said Gehrich
Students need a certain amount of hours of flight time before they can start working for an airline.
According to Gehrich, students can get complete most of the required classes and hours in less time through this program.
"Through this VU jet access program, if a student wants to accelerate that, they can potentially get that degree track done in about a year or a little more than a year."
The expanded program will begin this fall.
