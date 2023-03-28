Vincennes University offers free healthcare training throughout Indiana

VINCENNES, Ind. Vincennes University is offering training for one of the highest-demand career paths in Indiana.
The college has classes scheduled for medical assistants. These individuals work in healthcare settings performing both clinical and administrative tasks. Job duties can include scheduling appointments, taking and recording vital signs, and billing and coding procedures.
Vincennes University provides medical assistant training throughout Indiana and collaborates with Indiana’s Next Level Jobs Program to provide funding to Indiana residents who qualify to take the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant Training program for free.
Classes are scheduled throughout Indiana, starting on the following dates:
- Bedford - April 3, 2023
- Fort Branch - April 11, 2023
- Jasper - April 25, 2023
- Vincennes - May 8, 2023
- Petersburg - June 5, 2023
- Lebanon - June 5, 2023
Individuals interested in learning more about VU’s Medical Assistant Training Program should apply at www.vinu.edu/noncredit.