Vincennes University launches a new, accelerated nursing degree

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - With a national shortage of nurses, Vincennes University is getting creative to get more nursing students through school.
“There is a nursing shortage in the United States and around the globe... Registered nurses are needed now," VU Dean of Health Sciences and Human Performance Michelle Cummins said.
Starting this school year, the university offers an accelerated bachelors degree in nursing. The program is for Licensed practical nurses (LPNs) seeking a bachelors in nursing.
With a nursing degree, LPNs can see career growth by becoming registered nurses.
The program has two enrollment dates, including August 2022 and January 2023.
It is a hybrid course, meaning students are on campus one day per week, with some weeks being virtual. Students can get through the program in as little as three years. And the course prepares students to take the Registered Nurse Licensure Examination.
For more information, email VU Nursing at vunursing@vinu.edu.