Vincennes University hosts 21st Annual Chemistry Lab Days, inspiring high school students to pursue science careers

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a day full of fun and learning at Vincennes University. Area high school students attended VU's Chemistry Lab Days.
This is the twenty-first year of the event.
Students did a variety of experiments, such as burning snack foods to determine the energy given off and using organic reactions to prepare an antibiotic.
Chemistry program chair and associate professor Elizabeth Lowe says an event like this is important for high school students.
"Students sometimes just don't see that they can be a chemist. So we like to get them in here so they can see that they can do it," Lowe said.
Eight high schools from southern Indiana and Illinois will participate in chemistry lab days this year.
The event will run through the end of this week.