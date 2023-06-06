Vincennes University discussing tuition rate increase

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Those who attend a southern Indiana college could see an increase in tuition next year.
The Vincennes University Board of Trustees reviews tuition every two years.
This morning, the board held a public hearing on campus at Updike Hall.
That hearing was to discuss raising tuition by 3.5%.
Like many homes and businesses, Vincennes University has felt the recent effects of inflation.
In the hearing, Vincennes University President Chuck Johnson said the college has seen a 35% annual increase just in utility costs.
The increase is expected to help with that and other operational costs.
"Just the cost of doing some of the things we do to maintain our campus and our equipment that we need to have to teach. The cost of supporting our faculty and staff and making sure they're keeping up with some of the costs they're seeing in their own homes" said Johnson.
Currently, tuition is $6,656.
The proposed rate would increase tuition by $233 for the 2023-2024 school year.
Tuition would then increase by an additional $241 for the 2024-2025 school year.
Johnson says he does not expect this to have an impact on a majority of the students.
"VU has stepped up and offered more scholarships in recent years. I really think thiS offsets this. In fact, with our residential opportunity scholarship, a student living on campus will pay less in tuition and housing costs in 2023 than they did in 2019."