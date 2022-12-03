Vincennes University celebrates 625 graduates at Mid-Year Commencement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - One local university is recognizing its fall graduates this weekend.
Over at Vincennes University, 625 students are celebrating their achievements at the Mid-Year Commencement Ceremony.
This year's graduates are from a diverse class including students from four different countries and 24 states.
Some students earned their Bachelor's degrees and others were awarded their associate degrees.
Areas of study ranged from education, aviation, technology, health care, and more.
Congratulations to all graduates!