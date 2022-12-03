 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vincennes University celebrates 625 graduates at Mid-Year Commencement

  • Updated
  • 0
Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - One local university is recognizing its fall graduates this weekend.

Over at Vincennes University, 625 students are celebrating their achievements at the Mid-Year Commencement Ceremony.

This year's graduates are from a diverse class including students from four different countries and 24 states.

Some students earned their Bachelor's degrees and others were awarded their associate degrees.

Areas of study ranged from education, aviation, technology, health care, and more.

Congratulations to all graduates!

Recommended for you