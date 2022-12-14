Vincennes University assisting in COBOT training in Indiana

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It may seem like something out of a SCI-FI movie, but collaborative robots were created to support and improve efficiency of employees.
These robots can be programed to do something like removing food from a fryer.
There are thirty two COBOTS on Vincennes University's campus.
Soon, about 10 additional COBOTS will be going to high schools and career centers throughout the entire state of Indiana.
"While you can get dual credits, students can get acquainted with something that sooner or later they'll see in their lives" said VU's Director of Center for Applied Robotics and Automation Paulo Dutra E Mello.
Funding for the COBOT labs is coming from an 8 million dollar grant from Lily Endowment.
Businesses are also learning about COBOTS and how it can make work flow more efficient.
Polygon Composites Technology in Walkerton, Indiana is working with VU and other organizations to learn how COBOTS can improve it's operation.
Telamon Robotics is supplying the COBOT while VU is training employees.
The program is being sponsored by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
Business are able to try the COBOT for ninety days, free of charge.