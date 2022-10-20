 Skip to main content
Vincennes Township Fire Department teaching kids about fire safety and prevention

Fire Safety and Prevention in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Township Fire Department was at the Knox County Library on Thursday morning.

While there was no fire, kids who were at the library did learn a serious lesson!

Home schooled students who participate in the library's STEAM program had the opportunity to learn about Fire Safety and Prevention in a fun and interactive way.

Kids started off the morning learning about the gear that firefighters wear. 

Then, kids were taken outside to the smokehouse where they learned what to do if they hear the fire alarm go off. 

Bryce was one of many kids who attended the event. 

"The smoke goes up to the ceiling so you should crawl on the ground" Bryce told News 10 when asked what he learned. 

Kids were able to check out the department's fire trucks before talking with Sparky the Fire Dog. 

Angie Crabtree, the Youth Services Manager at the Knox County Public Library say fun events like these are extremely important. 

"I could read stories but it's a lot more fun to have the fire department come out and bring their trucks and have the smoke house. I think that gives a longer learning when you have the hands on aspect" said Crabtree.

Firefighters in Vincennes have been hard at work making sure kids know what to do if there is a fire. 

Vincennes Township Fire Department Captain Randy Jones said his department has partnered with Vincennes City Fire to teach fire safety to over eight hundred kids in the last two weeks.

You can read more about fire safety and prevention here

