Vincennes Township Fire Department receives three AEDs.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A new piece of medical equipment will soon be installed at Parks around Knox County.
Vincennes Township Fire Department received three new AEDs.
The new outdoor pedestals are being placed and funded in memory of Matt Bowman.
Bowman was a dedicated healthcare professional in Knox County who recently passed away.
Captain Matt Hand says these new AEDs will tell someone what to do during emergency use.
"Once you open the lid, it starts talking to you and tells you what to do step by step and knows when you've placed the pads on the individual."
Hand spoke to the Knox County Parks board on Wednesday night about placing an AED at Wabash Trails and Fox Ridge Nature Park.
The board approved the idea unanimously.
Hand told News 10 that an AED will also be placed at Gregg Park.