Vincennes to give residents opportunity to dispose of large items

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents in southern Indiana will have a chance to dispose of large, unwanted items.
The city of Vincennes is partnering with Republic Services to offer two large item disposal days.
Residents will be able to dispose the following items:
- Furniture
- Mattresses
- Large toys
- Carpeting (must be tied in three foot bundles)
- Appliances (must not contain chlorofluorocarbons)
Items can be dropped off at Republic Services on October 7 and 11 between 8:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
The following items will not be accepted:
- Tires
- Freon-containing or appliances that have contained Freon
- Batteries
- Free liquids, including paint cans, oil jugs, and chemical jugs
- Materials containing asbestos or E-waste
Those dropping off items must have an ID with a Vincennes address.