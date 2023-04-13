Vincennes teen arrested in connection to a shooting death

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes teen is facing charges in connection to another teen's death.
Indiana State Police arrested 18-year-old George Smith.
On March 31, police were called to a home in Vincennes where 18-year-old Hunter Ravellette had a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police said when they arrived, they found Ravellette in the driveway. Ravellette was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Thursday, officials charged Smith with reckless homicide. Another 17-year-old was charged with illegal possession of a firearm.