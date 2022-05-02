Vincennes sees recovery following struggling economy during the pandemic

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Like many other communities, Vincennes has been holding steady since 2020. Vincennes came into the pandemic with a drop in valuation. Because of that projects were already looking to be on hold. The pandemic made matters worse.
News 10 had the chance to catch up with mayor Joe Yochum Monday. He says things are looking a lot better in 2022.
Local businesses were one area that held well. Around 400 thousand dollars in total was given to help those businesses stay afloat.
As for the city, Yochum credits local departments for holding the line for keeping the city in the black.
To help the recovery the city is starting 'Volunteer Vincennes. That hopes to give folks a chance to help out.
Vincennes will get over 3 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding. That funding is expected to tackle some of the issues that were put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic.
Yochum says, "Majority of the towards infrastructure to help get housing built. Vincennes isn't any different from anybody else in the country. We're really really short on housing. We're working hard towards that. I think we've got four or five housing projects going on now."
To join Volunteer Vincennes: Click Here