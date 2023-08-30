Vincennes school set to resume in-person classes after Tuesday's fire

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more details about a Tuesday night fire in Knox County.
The fire happened Tuesday night at Lincoln High School in Vincennes.
Officials said in a press release that the fire originated at a dishwasher in a different room than the kitchen area. School officials said the cause appears to be electric.
No injuries were reported.
Students at the school had Wednesday off as health department officials worked to ensure the building was safe. School is set to return to in-person on Thursday. School leaders stress the building is safe and smoke-free.
Officials credited the school's sprinkler system for keeping the blaze contained until fire fighters got there.