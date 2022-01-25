Vincennes Salvation Army struggles following disappointing kettle campaign

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - 2021's kettle campaign came up short by $14,000. That's a big difference for the non-profit. The difference was a surprise considering how 2020's campaign went.
In the thick of the pandemic, the organization met its goal of $58,000.
Going into 2021 the Salvation Army just raised the goal by $4,000. That came after expectations that a recovering community would be more likely to donate.
Falling that short of the goal can be attributed to two factors. Captain Karla Salsbury says the number of volunteers was down. This resulted in fewer places that bell ringers could set up. She says that in general, the kettles were coming back a little more empty than usual as well.
The shortfall will be felt during 2022.
Salsbury says kettle campaigns are the biggest source of income for the organization.
Salsbury explains, "When we don't reach the goal we kind of cringe because we know there are going to have to be cuts somewhere. Unfortunately, a lot of times service is where that happens."
