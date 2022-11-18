Vincennes residents excited for skate park makeover

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Many gathered at Vincennes City Hall on Thursday night for a public design meeting.
Skates and other citizens discussed design plans for the Lester Square Skate Park.
Brice Detty has been hanging out at the current skate park for several years now.
"I've seen some of the designs and I like what I've seen. I'm hoping we can come to an agreement on one of them" said Detty.
There are just a few ramps and flat rails at the park right now.
During the meeting, Detty and many others shared what they'd like to see come to the skate park.
One of the many things skaters agreed on was an area for younger kids to practice learning how to skate.
Design plans include a variety of of ramps and rails as well as a bowl.
Vincennes City Council president Timothy Salters says it's important to have a variety of places for residents of all ages to enjoy.
"Everybody has an interest. Everybody has something they like. That might not be something that I like or that you like, but the thing is you have to have all these different things because you have so many different people in the community" said Salters.
Detty along with City Council Members and other residents agree that a new and improved skate park would be good for the city of Vincennes.
'It's going to be good for this town" said Detty.
"I think its going to bring more people to this town."
Design plans have not yet been finalized.