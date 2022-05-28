Vincennes Rendezvous takes visitors to birth of America

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The 45th Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous kicked off on Saturday.
This is a time when folks celebrate the lifestyle of the 18th century.
Folks got the chance to browse around 100 authentic merchant and food booths.
Battle re-enactments featured the 1779 capture of Sackville between Colonial troops and the British troops.
One of the rangers says these events are important for people to attend.
"Coming off the heels of the American bi-centennial, they decided to get together to celebrate Vincennes history, kinda pass it on, make sure the kids know what happened here and kinda stay in touch with the past," Chief Ranger Joe Herron said.
If you didn't make it on Saturday, don't worry, you can stop by on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.