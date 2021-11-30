Vincennes receives HELP designation

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes has been selected as a HELP community. HELP stands for Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program.
Communities like Vincennes will be using the funding to hire community coordinators. Vincennes mayor Joe Yochum says that position will help give folks in the city an even larger voice.
The community coordinator will get input from the community. They will take that information and put together a strategic investment plan. This plan will lay out how funding from the American Rescue Plan will be used in the city.
Of course, there are guidelines to using these funds. The city of Vincennes was one of nine communities across the state to be designated as a HELP community.
Yochum says, "The community has been involved in many of our planning grants and stuff that we do. Like the downtown plan and the city plan, comprehensive plan. But this is a strategic investment plan, it'll be interesting to see what all comes out of it."