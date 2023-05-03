Vincennes prepares for 2024 solar eclipse

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People all over Vincennes are excited about next year's solar eclipse.
Out of everyone, Sarah Wolfe might be the most excited.
"I'm having a great time! I'm serious! I didn't know how I'd feel about it, but now that I'm in it, I really like it."
Wolfe is working with the Knox County Visitors and Tourism Bureau and the Knox County Chamber of Commerce as the Eclipse Director.
Her job is to make sure everyone has a fun and unforgettable experience when they see the "Dark Side of the Wabash" next April.
"We're anticipating on the low end of 30,000; possibly up to 100,000 coming in that weekend."
Vincennes is in the direct path of totality during the solar eclipse on April 8.
Complete darkness will last for about four minutes and five seconds.
With so many people expected to come to an event like this, early planning is important.
Wolfe has been meeting with other communities to see what worked and what events took place during the 2017 eclipse.
Wolfe has also been meeting with local restaurants and businesses to help them get prepared.
While there will be food, music, and vendors set up around town, ideas for other fun and unique events are being planned.
One of the events is the Vincennes Accumulative Music Project.
Wolfe says it is a collaboration among local musicians to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for eclipse watchers.
The goal is to gather these musicians along with school bands, choirs, and even a mariachi band to all perform the song "Final Countdown" together in the moments leading up to the eclipse.
Wolfe says this is the perfect event to bring the community together, especially after COVID.
"I think it's kind of a wonderful response to the last three years. That we collectively get to experience something that is all inspiring, humbling and we get to do it together."
You can see follow updates on events happening in Vincennes by checking out Vincennes Eclipse's website and Facebook page.