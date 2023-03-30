Vincennes Police Department participating in statewide Stop-Arm Violation Enforcement campaign

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Vincennes Police Department, there were more than 2,000 stop-arm violations in Indiana during a one-day observation study in April 2022.
The Vincennes Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office are participating in the Stop-Arm Violation Enforcement campaign to help keep the children of Vincennes and Knox County safe when going to and from school.
Through this campaign, officers will be increasing patrols to prevent stop arm, violations, speeding, and other forms of reckless driving around school buses, and in school zones.
“Officers are going to follow busses and look for violations,” said Vincennes Police Sergeant Aaron Luce.
“We’ve also been in contact with Vincennes Community School Transportation Director Jared Blue, and he has provided us with some hotspots of violations, so we'll have officers sitting in those areas.”
Ignoring the school bus stop arm is a Class A infraction.
First-time offenders could pay up to $10,000 in fines and have their license suspended for 90 days.
Drivers must stop for a school bus on two-lane roads or multilane roads without a barrier.
Vehicles driving on a divided highway behind a school bus must stop when a school bus initiates a stop.
Drivers approaching from the opposite direction are not required to stop but should still use caution.