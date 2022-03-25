Vincennes Police and Knox County Sheriff's Office teams up to cut down on stop arm violations

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre
Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland
flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the
White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White
River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last
as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and
on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 18.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vincennes Police and Knox County Sheriff's Office teams up to cut down on stop arm violations

  • Updated
  • 0
Stop arm

Stop arm

 WTHI Editor

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes police and the Knox County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to up patrols around schools. Those patrols will also be focused on bus routes. Drivers can expect to see officers out in full force from roads like Washington Avenue to Highway 67.

Police are out looking for stop-arm violations. That's when a driver passes a bus while stop signs are out and flashing. The problem has been in Knox county for years now.

In the past, schools have installed cameras to help cut down on these violations. Both agencies are upping their patrols thanks to the state's Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program.

Offenders can be looking at a fine of up to $10,000. A driver's license can be suspended for up to 90 days.

"Anytime that they have a violation or something they'll report it to us and then we can kind of saturate those areas where they're seeing problems more common. We have a few here in town that we like to sit," Officer Aaron Luce with the Vincennes Police Department said.

