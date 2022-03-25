Vincennes Police and Knox County Sheriff's Office teams up to cut down on stop arm violations

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes police and the Knox County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to up patrols around schools. Those patrols will also be focused on bus routes. Drivers can expect to see officers out in full force from roads like Washington Avenue to Highway 67.
Police are out looking for stop-arm violations. That's when a driver passes a bus while stop signs are out and flashing. The problem has been in Knox county for years now.
In the past, schools have installed cameras to help cut down on these violations. Both agencies are upping their patrols thanks to the state's Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program.
Offenders can be looking at a fine of up to $10,000. A driver's license can be suspended for up to 90 days.
"Anytime that they have a violation or something they'll report it to us and then we can kind of saturate those areas where they're seeing problems more common. We have a few here in town that we like to sit," Officer Aaron Luce with the Vincennes Police Department said.