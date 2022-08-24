 Skip to main content
Vincennes park set to reopen this weekend

Wabash Trails Park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - After months of repairs, a southern Indiana park is reopening.

Wabash Trails Park in Vincennes will hold a grand reopening celebration this Friday starting at noon.

The park has been closed for most of the summer due to an electrical issue.

Park Superintendent Rhonda Butler says the park is excited to see everyone return.

Wabash Trails Park is also renting out campgrounds for $10 on Friday and Saturday nights.

If you are interested, you can call the park office at 812-882-4316.

