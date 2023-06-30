Vincennes orchard damaged in Thursday storm

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a busy Friday afternoon for many in Knox County.
While some were working on removing trees from the road, others were working to repair broken power poles and restore power.
Tracy Arnold will be working on saving what he can in his orchard south of Vincennes.
Arnold told News 10 he and his wife first noticed damage to his orchard while on his way home on Thursday.
"We were coming down the road to our house and we were starting to see green balls in the road,” said Arnold.
“We don't have any green balls except for peaches on our trees so I figured we had at least some damage or the fruit was blown off of our trees."
Not only were Arnold's apples and peaches blown off of the trees, but several apple trees were also uprooted.
"We have about 321 trees,” said Arnold.
“We have close to 100 apple trees and the rest are peach trees so it's taken away our apple crop and most of our peaches."
Arnold has owned and operated Bulldog Orchard for 7 years.
He said he has never seen anything like this before.
"We’ve had late crops where we didn't get the crops that we thought we were going to get, but this is the first time that we've had a loss of crops due to storms."
Moving forward, Arnold plans to straighten up what trees he can and plant new trees.
Despite the damage to the orchard, Arnold says it could've been a lot worse.
"Everybody was safe as far as our family goes and that was the main thing."