Vincennes man sentenced to federal prison time for trafficking drugs from California to Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man was sentenced to federal prison time after he was convicted of drug trafficking.
The Department of Justice says 54-year-old Christopher Wrought will spend over 11 years in prison.
Wrought entered a guilty plea after he was busted for trafficking meth.
Police in Greene County, the Indiana State Police and the Bloomington Police Department launched an investigation into Wrought in April of 2021.
Court documents say Wrought took a charter bus from Bloomington to Fresno, California, in May 2020. While in Fresno, he shipped a package with drugs to an address in Bloomfield via FedEx and then returned to Indiana.
In May 2021, drug task force members stopped Wrought in Missouri, again, on a bus. A police K-9 alerted officers to drugs in Wrought's duffle bag.
He told police he was going from California to Bloomington.
In his bag, officers found 19 grams of methamphetamine, a plastic baggie containing 64 grams of marijuana, and a plastic baggie containing 8 grams of cocaine.
While searching Wrought, police found 2 grams of heroin and $10,000 in cash.
A one-pound package delivered by FedEx on May 26, 2021, to the Bloomfield address had 232 grams of methamphetamine and 63 grams of cocaine.
Another five-pound parcel delivered by FedEx on May 27, 2021, to the same Bloomfield address had 907 grams of methamphetamine and 178 grams of heroin.
In total, police said he sent 12 packages from Fresno to Bloomington.