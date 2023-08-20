Vincennes man killed in single-vehicle crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man is dead after a single-vehicle crash.
It happened Saturday night just before 11 p.m.
Indiana State Police said Eric Boger, 37, was driving a pickup truck northwest on College Avenue and attempted to turn left onto 15 1/2 Street.
Troopers said Boger was driving too fast and the truck hit the curb, causing it to flip onto its passenger side.
ISP said Boger was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning and toxicology results are pending.