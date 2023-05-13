Vincennes man killed, another injured in single-car crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash Friday evening.
Indiana State Police said the single-car crash happened in the area of Monroe School Road near Small Road around 8:40 p.m.
ISP identified the driver as Keeton Walker, 20, of Vincennes. Police said he was trapped inside the car and had to be extricated by firefighters.
He was taken to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries.
ISP said the passenger, Dalton Kirby, 20, of Vincennes, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.