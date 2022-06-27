Vincennes man found dead in Sullivan County reservoir

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The body of a Vincennes man has been found in a Sullivan County reservoir.
Indiana DNR says the search started after Hoosier Energy activated high-wind alarms at Turtle Creek Reservoir, warning boaters in the area to return to port early Sunday morning. They reported one boat didn't return.
DNR and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office started a search.
On Monday morning, search teams found the body of 53-year-old Patrick Dehut from Vincennes.
DNR says his cause of death is pending an autopsy.