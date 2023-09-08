 Skip to main content
Vincennes man behind bars, facing rape allegations

Magdaleno Barbosa-Montalvo

 By Chris Essex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man is behind bars after police accused him of rape.

On Thursday, the Vincennes Police Department arrested 51-year-old Magdaleno Barbosa-Montalvo.

The investigation into Barbosa-Montalvo started early Thursday morning when police received a report about a possible sexual assault.

Details around the allegations remain unclear, but after their investigation, police arrested Barbosa-Montalvo.

He was charged with two counts of rape and one count of child molestation. Police said the child molestation incident stems back to a "pre-2014 incident."