Vincennes man behind bars, facing rape allegations

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man is behind bars after police accused him of rape.
On Thursday, the Vincennes Police Department arrested 51-year-old Magdaleno Barbosa-Montalvo.
The investigation into Barbosa-Montalvo started early Thursday morning when police received a report about a possible sexual assault.
Details around the allegations remain unclear, but after their investigation, police arrested Barbosa-Montalvo.
He was charged with two counts of rape and one count of child molestation. Police said the child molestation incident stems back to a "pre-2014 incident."