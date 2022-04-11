Vincennes man arrested for Reckless Driving

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana State Police told News 10 that a Vincennes man was arrested for Reckless Driving.
Officials say officers observed a vehicle driving at 111 MPH the first time clocked and 116 MPH the second time the vehicle was clocked.
This was on US 50 in Knox County on Monday morning, just before 7 A.M.
The driver was identified as Brandon Scott-George Hall, 33, of Vincennes.
Police say Hall passed two other vehicles and drove through six intersections.
Hall was arrested for Reckless Driving and was taken to the Knox County Jail. He later posted bond and was released.