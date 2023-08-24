 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Vincennes man arrested for driving a power wheels jeep in the street while intoxicated

  • Updated
John McKee

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vinceness man was arrested for driving a toy car while intoxicated.

An Indiana State Police Trooper was on patrol on 2nd Street in Vincennes Wednesday night. It was around 9 p.m. when he saw a man driving down the road in a power wheels jeep with no lights or reflectors.

The trooper pulled him over and identified the man as 51-year-old John McKee from Vincennes.

The officer noticed McKee seemed to be impaired and gave him a field sobriety test, which he failed.

More testing at Good Samaritan Hospital showed McKee was under the influence of meth and marijuana.

The deputy arrested him and took him to the Knox County Jail for Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction.