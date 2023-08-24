Vincennes man arrested for driving a power wheels jeep in the street while intoxicated

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vinceness man was arrested for driving a toy car while intoxicated.
An Indiana State Police Trooper was on patrol on 2nd Street in Vincennes Wednesday night. It was around 9 p.m. when he saw a man driving down the road in a power wheels jeep with no lights or reflectors.
The trooper pulled him over and identified the man as 51-year-old John McKee from Vincennes.
The officer noticed McKee seemed to be impaired and gave him a field sobriety test, which he failed.
More testing at Good Samaritan Hospital showed McKee was under the influence of meth and marijuana.
The deputy arrested him and took him to the Knox County Jail for Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction.