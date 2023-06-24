 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day reamins in effect through 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Vincennes man arrested and charged with murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Antoine Friztner

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man has been arrested and charged with murder.

On Saturday morning, police responded to a home on Audubon Road in Vincennes.

An unidentified woman was found deceased at the scene by police.

Following an investigation, police arrested 63-year-old Antoine Fritzner.

RELATED: Death investigation underway in Vincennes

Fritzner was booked into the Knox County Jail and charged with murder. 

The Vincennes Police Department said more information about the incident will be released at a later date.

