 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vincennes man allegedly threatens to shoot dad sledding with his kids

  • 0

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sunday of sledding fun turned south when a man allegedly threatened to shoot another man who was sledding with his kids.

It happened just before 4:00 P.M. in Vincennes.

According to police, a dad was pulling his two kids on a sleigh using an ATV in a common area near East Fox Run Drive.

Gary Sorgius

Gary Sorgius (Provided Photo) 

Police said Gary Sorgius, 68, of Vincennes, threatened to shoot the dad.

Police said Sorgius didn't have a weapon on him but reportedly yelled to another person to get his gun.

Sorgius was arrested and charged with intimidation.

Recommended for you