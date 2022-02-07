Vincennes man allegedly threatens to shoot dad sledding with his kids

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sunday of sledding fun turned south when a man allegedly threatened to shoot another man who was sledding with his kids.
It happened just before 4:00 P.M. in Vincennes.
According to police, a dad was pulling his two kids on a sleigh using an ATV in a common area near East Fox Run Drive.
Police said Gary Sorgius, 68, of Vincennes, threatened to shoot the dad.
Police said Sorgius didn't have a weapon on him but reportedly yelled to another person to get his gun.
Sorgius was arrested and charged with intimidation.