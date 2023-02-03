Vincennes man allegedly ate a bag of meth while running from police, facing dealing charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man is behind bars on meth dealing charges.
It happened just before 2:00 Friday morning when police said they stopped a car at 14th Street and Nicholas Street.
Once the car pulled over, police say a man in the passenger seat, later identified as Jimmy Eaton, 47, opened the door and took off on foot.
Vincennes Police spotted Eaton running a short time later.
Police said they learned Eaton had eaten a bag of meth while he was running. He was taken to the hospital, treated and released back to the police.
Officers said Eaton had a hollow book in the car with five plastic bags of meth, 31 small empty bags, two scales, ten syringes and a pill inside.
The vehicle's driver was cited for not having a driver's license.
Eaton was charged with the following:
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Syringes, Level 6 Felony
- Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor
- 5 outstanding warrants