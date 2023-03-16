Vincennes man accused of hitting 107 mph in a minivan leads troopers on chase

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man was arrested after allegedly hitting speeds of over 100 mph in a minivan.
It happened Thursday morning around 8:00.
Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to stop a driver on US 50 near Robinson Road.
The driver of the minivan, police identified as Chad Bond, 50, was allegedly going 107 MPH.
Officials say Bond refused to pull over.
Police used stop sticks on US 41 near St. Thomas Road to slow Bond down. He ultimately came to a stop on 41 near Plank Road.
He allegedy refused to get out of the van, forcing troopers to bust a window.
Bond was arrested and charged with the following:
- Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony
- Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor