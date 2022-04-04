Vincennes/Knox County Tourism bureau moves into new building

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes/Knox County Tourism Bureau has completed its move into a new building. The bureau has moved to Main street in the former Sun-Commercial building. Previously the organization worked out of a small building by the military museum.
With the move, the bureau can now provide meeting space, more room for visitors, and most importantly a public bathroom.
The tourism bureau isn't making the move alone. They are joined by the chamber of commerce and economic development corporation.
"We can better serve our visitors and our community. We can collaborate on different things. It just creates a real positive cinergy within the building,'" Executive Director Shyla Beam said.