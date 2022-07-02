Vincennes Gas Station Fire Under Investigation

Vincennes, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday afternoon fire at a Knox County gas station remains under investigation.
Firefighters from Vincennes Township Fire Department battled a fire a Chuckles Gas Station on Willow Street in Vincennes.
Vincennes City Fire Department also assisted in putting out the blaze.
It took firefighters close to an hour and a half to put the fire out.
The fire was contained to the roof of the building. Everyone inside was able to make it out uninjured.
Vincennes Township Fire Department and the Indiana Fire Marshal's Office is continuing to investigate the fire. No foul play is suspected.
Officials believe there is about $250,000.00 worth of damages.
A Chuckles employee confirmed with News 10 that the store will remain closed until further notice.